Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond

Khloe Kardashian says True and Tatum's 'smiles and bond are everything to me!'

September 06, 2025

Khloe Kardashian gushed over her daughter True’s major milestone.

On Friday, the reality TV star took to Instagram and penned an emotional note celebrating True officially starting 2nd grade.

Sharing sweet photos with True and son Tatum, standing in front of a festive backdrop, Khloe penned a sweet note in the caption.

She wrote, “Just like that, my baby is off to 2nd grade Time is flying faster than I ever imagined — it feels like I blinked and my baby grew up.”

“I’m so proud of the respectful, sweet, loving, smart, beautiful girl she is,” Khloe wrote further. “But man this all happens so quickly. In a blink.”

She went on to add, “Wishing my sweet True endless joy and asking God to watch over her always and forever.”

Khloe Kardashian went on to praise the adorable bond True and Tatum shares.

“My two angels make me melt! Their smiles and bond are everything to me!” she wrote.

The Good American founder shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex-partner Triston Thompson.

