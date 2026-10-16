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Prince Harry has exciting project in the works after meeting with Jah Digga

Prince Harry shares powerful message with young creatives in studio

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Web Desk
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Published October 16, 2026

Prince Harry has exciting project in the works after meeting with Jah Digga

Prince Harry's latest studio session had a special focus on poetry, positive leadership and the next generation.

Musician and youth mentor Jah Digga shared a post of their meeting on Instagram.

The artist, who works with Nottingham's Community Recording Studio (CRS), posted a photograph with the Duke of Sussex and revealed that the pair had spent time talking in the studio, with Jah sharing some poetry during their conversation.

READ MORE: Prince Harry urged to change narrative amid 'cashing in on pain' claim

“I sat down with Harry in the studio gave him some poetry as we talked on the importance of positive leadership in our community! We got something insightful coming!” he wrote.

Jah also paid tribute to the young people who took part, praising those who had the opportunity to demonstrate their talents. 

“Big shout out to @crs n all the young people who showcased there amazing skill set. Proud mentor moment,” he added.

The musician also had kind words for Meghan, describing the Duchess of Sussex as “such a kind soul”.

The encounter formed part of Harry and Meghan's recent return to Nottingham, where they visited community organisations supporting young people through creative opportunities, mentoring and personal development. 

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's next major move exposed

Their first stop was CRS in St Ann's, a creative hub that has been providing young people with access to music and recording facilities since 1991.

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess watched an acting workshop and met young people showcasing their creative abilities. 

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