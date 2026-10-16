 
Geo News

Princess Anne shares smile with 100-year-old veteran in touching royal moment

Buckingham Palace applauds Princess Anne’s poignant tribute to 14,600 fallen soldiers

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 16, 2026

Princess Anne shares smile with 100-year-old veteran in touching royal moment

Princess Anne’s smiling moment with 100-year-old veteran John Barber was captured as she attended a poignant military ceremony in London.

The Princess Royal met Mr Barber, who served with the Irish Guards between 1944 and 1948, during the rededication ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. 

The encounter offered a personal moment amid an occasion dedicated to remembering the servicemen who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Buckingham Palace shared details of the engagement on Instagram, writing: “The Princess Royal attended a rededication of The Guards Memorial at Horse Guards to commemorate 100 years since the memorial was unveiled.

READ MORE: Princess Anne leaves fans in tears with emotional speech at milestone event

“The memorial stands today to commemorate the First World War and Second World War and the 14,600 men who never came home."

As Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards, Anne played a central role in Friday's centenary commemoration. 

She unveiled the restored memorial, laid a wreath alongside representatives of the Guards regiments and delivered an address honouring the fallen. 

READ MORE: Princess Anne pays tribute to Britain's first female neurosurgeon

The Princess Royal spoke of each generation's responsibility to remember the sacrifices made by those who served.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince Harry has exciting project in the works after meeting with Jah Digga
Prince Harry has exciting project in the works after meeting with Jah Digga
Princess Anne leaves fans in tears with emotional speech at milestone event
Princess Anne leaves fans in tears with emotional speech at milestone event
Prince Harry urged to change narrative amid 'cashing in on pain' claim
Prince Harry urged to change narrative amid 'cashing in on pain' claim
King Charles celebrating World Food Day with meaningful message
King Charles celebrating World Food Day with meaningful message
Brian Lara shares cryptic four-word message alongside photo with Prince William
Brian Lara shares cryptic four-word message alongside photo with Prince William
Meghan Markle excites fans with fresh update as royal return looms
Meghan Markle excites fans with fresh update as royal return looms
Police step in to protect Harry, Meghan after situation takes unexpected turn
Police step in to protect Harry, Meghan after situation takes unexpected turn
Princess Kate makes delightful announcement in new video message
Princess Kate makes delightful announcement in new video message