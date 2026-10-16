Princess Anne shares smile with 100-year-old veteran in touching royal moment

Princess Anne’s smiling moment with 100-year-old veteran John Barber was captured as she attended a poignant military ceremony in London.

The Princess Royal met Mr Barber, who served with the Irish Guards between 1944 and 1948, during the rededication ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

The encounter offered a personal moment amid an occasion dedicated to remembering the servicemen who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Buckingham Palace shared details of the engagement on Instagram, writing: “The Princess Royal attended a rededication of The Guards Memorial at Horse Guards to commemorate 100 years since the memorial was unveiled.

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“The memorial stands today to commemorate the First World War and Second World War and the 14,600 men who never came home."

As Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards, Anne played a central role in Friday's centenary commemoration.

She unveiled the restored memorial, laid a wreath alongside representatives of the Guards regiments and delivered an address honouring the fallen.

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The Princess Royal spoke of each generation's responsibility to remember the sacrifices made by those who served.