Queen Victoria's descendant Princess Alexandra shares exciting royal family news

Another royal wedding is on the horizon, with Princess Alexandra of Leiningen announcing her engagement to Everett Kohl.

The royal, who goes by Alexa, shared the happy news on 13 October on Instagram sharing the special moment in Whistler, Canada, where she posed alongside her future husband and showed off her dazzling engagement ring.

Captioning the photograph simply, “What a weekend,” Alexa added a string of emojis, letting the picture do the talking as she celebrated the next chapter in her love story.

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The announcement was met with an equally heartfelt response from her mother, Deborah Cully, who shared a series of photographs of the couple as she welcomed her future son-in-law into the family.

“We are overjoyed to announce that our beautiful daughter, Alexa will be marrying the love of her life, Everett,” Deborah wrote.

“Wishing this wonderful couple a life of love, laughter and happiness. Let the celebrations begin.”

Deborah also stopped by her daughter's post to share her excitement, commenting: “So much love for you two and the exciting times ahead.”

While Alexa's engagement has delighted her family, the princess also has a fascinating place in European royal history.

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She is the youngest daughter of Prince Hermann Friedrich of Leiningen and Deborah Cully, and traces her ancestry back to Queen Victoria.