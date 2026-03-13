Michelle Keegan shares sweet snap with daughter after family tension rumours

Michelle Keegan posted the sweet family moment after her mother-in-law Carol Wright recently rebutted claims of tension between them

Michelle Keegan shared a lovely family moment featuring her daughter Palma and her mother Jacqueline.

The timing is significant as the former Coronation Street star, 38, posted the sweet family moment after her mother-in-law Carol Wright recently rebutted claims of tension between them.

Following reports that Carol was the 'mother in law from hell', Michelle, took to Instagram on Thursday to drop a sweet selfie of herself, her mother and daughter all wearing matching pyjamas ahead of Mother's Day.

She wrote: '2 mummy's and a baby. How cuuuuute are these pjs from my @veryuk collection??? Perfect for Mother's Day to match all the generations' (sic).

Michelle Keegan's official Instagram account

It comes after Michelle Keegan received a compliment from her mother-in-law Carol Wright amid reports there is tension in their relationship and that she is a 'mother-in-law from hell.'

Michelle shared a sneak peek into her talk she did with SkyTV for International Women's Day as well as a trip to London to the recording studio.

Carol, 65, who is the mother of former TOWIE star Mark Wright, took to the comment section to say 'well done.'

Despite the positive interaction between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law the fans shared their thoughts, as the exchange came after Carol and her daughters Jessica Wright and Natalya Wright had to issue a grovelling apology over comments they made on their podcast Wright At Home.