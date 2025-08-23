Vicky Pattison sparks backlash after sharing surprising moment with dog

Vicky Pattison has sparked backlash online after posting a video of her black Labrador licking the inside of her mouth.

The Geordie Shore alum uploaded the “Walkies” Instagram reel on Friday as part of a collaboration with fresh dog food brand Butternut Box.

In the clip, Pattison is seen sitting on a bench with a friend when her dog, Max, runs over and begins licking her face.

At one point, the reality star opens her mouth as the pup continues.

In regards to this, Pattison admitted, “I can’t help it," while her friend teased, “You are gammy.”

Although Pattison laughed off the exchange, fans were less amused, flooding the comments to call the display “unsanitary” and “disgusting.”

Moreover, some accused her of “taking things too far,” while others defended her affection as harmless.

As per Daily Mail, the video came just a week after Pattison was announced as the 11th celebrity competing in the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite admitting she isn’t a “natural dancer,” Pattison said she’s “buzzing” to take part in the competition and is determined to give it her all.