Pope Leo returns to Vatican after cancer surgery, but doctors have yet to answer key question

Pope Leo XIV has returned to the Vatican four days after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, though it remains unclear if the cancer has metastasized beyond the area where it was found in his lung.

The 71-year-old pope departed from the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Saturday afternoon, walking without any help and waving to the onlookers outside.

Before leaving, he also stopped to speak with Varvara, a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl receiving cancer treatment in Italy.

Doctors cleared Leo, after blood tests and imaging of his chest showed his recovery was on track, Reuters reports.

The American-born pope was diagnosed with the most common type of lung cancer, adenocarcinoma, and underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

Doctors said the surgery went well, but have not stated how large the tumour was or if any cancerous cells have spread to nearby lymph nodes.

The Vatican has also yet to confirm if Leo will need further treatment.

But the pope has been continuing to manage official business, such as Friday's call with Russia's President, Vladimir Putin.

In the call, Leo called for a ceasefire to permit humanitarian aid from entering the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Oleshky.

He is now expected to lead the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer from his apartment overlooking St Peter's Square, marking his first public engagement since surgery.

Preparations are underway for his intended trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru next week, from November 6 to 17.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has suggested that Leo may need to adjust his schedule depending on his health.

The Vatican has not made any announcement regarding the change of the trip yet.