Molly Mae Hague fights back tears in new vlog amid Tommy Fury's fresh scandal

The boxer, 27 split from his partner, Molly-Mae Hague, for more than a year amid his struggles with alcohol in 2024

Tommy Fury has reportedly faced backlash from staff after being asked to leave a Halloween event over his alleged intimidating behaviour during a boozy night with friends.

The boxer, 27, who split from his partner, Molly-Mae Hague, for more than a year amid his struggles with alcohol in 2024, reportedly left workers 'terrified' during a visit to the Scare City theme park near Chorley.

The incident is said to Hhave taken place on Saturday October, 10.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury comes clean over reason behind Molly-Mae Hague split

A source told The Sun: 'Through the night he seemed to get more and more drunk and was rude to scare workers, a lot of whom were women, and was intimidating.

'He was squaring up to people. He smelled like he'd been sick at one point. Eventually he was asked to leave by management.'

One video obtained by the publication showed him squaring up to a scare actor, before kissing his clown's mask.

A female employee claimed to The Sun that the brother of former world champion Tyson Fury lunged at her.

She said: 'I was shaking. I've got a famous boxer in my face and two security guards. That was not what I came to work for. I was terrified. All the actors were made aware not even to entertain you.'

Another worker said: 'It's frustrating when you put on stuff like this for families to enjoy then you get idiots ruining it.'

A spokesman for Tommy told The Sun: 'He was asked by numerous members of staff that night to have a face-off with them in a very jokey way. Several later messaged to say 'how lovely it was to see him'.

A spokesman for Scare City told the publication: 'The safety and wellbeing of our scare actors remain our top priority, and we are investigating the matter further.'

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae was left tearful during her latest YouTube vlog, which was shared two days after Tommy's wild night.

Tommy's struggle with alcohol dependence was the main factor behind his 2024 split from fiancée Molly-Mae.

The boxer and influencer found love on Love Island in 2019 but shocked their fans in August 2024 as the then-engaged couple revealed they had split due to Tommy's alcohol addiction.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury heals differences with Molly Mae Hague's protective sister