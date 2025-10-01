Ellen DeGeneres in talks with Kelly Clarkson as she plans return to TV: Source

Photo: Ellen DeGeneres eyeing new project with Kelly Clarkson: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi now reside in Hiaven.

The pair has started a new chapter of their life in a sprawling 10,000-square-foot estate in the Cotswolds, reportedly purchased for $26 million.

The move signaled more than just a lifestyle shift for the couple, it also hinted at a potential professional reset.

“I do like my chickens here, but I am a little bit bored,” DeGeneres admitted during a July 20 Q&A with broadcaster Richard Bacon, just days before signing with WME talent agency.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet — I’m going to pick it very carefully.”

According to RadarOnline.com, the former daytime host has been quietly laying the groundwork for a television comeback from her English retreat.

“They've been making a big show of how much they love life in the Cotswolds, but it's an open secret that Ellen is champing at the bit to get her career back on track,” a source revealed.

The insider added that DeGeneres has been leveraging her contacts while feeling more confident about her prospects.

“She's been hitting up her contacts and feeling quietly confident, especially with all the talk about Kelly Clarkson stepping down from her daytime show to focus on her music career.”