King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate show off strength at Commonwealth Day service

To display strength after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, members of the British royal family stepped out on Monday, March 9, for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

However, royal fans experienced a major change to annual gathering as for the first time since 1989, the BBC did not broadcast the annual celebration.

In the first photos of the service, released on social media, King Charles and Queen Camilla are seen leading the celebration of the Commonwealth.

There are also contributions at the service from performers including former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse.

Against a backdrop of war in the Middle East and Ukraine, the King will commend the unifying force of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 countries.

"It is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed," Said the King in his message.

Earlier the royal family shared King Charles' video message to mark the day.

The monarch said the Commonwealth is a "force for good - grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people".

The annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey is usually attended by senior royals, political and religious leaders, and representatives of Commonwealth nations.

The multi-faith service, held since 1972, is a mixture of music, prayers, dance and readings, reflecting the diversity of the Commonwealth. But unlike in recent years, the service is not being broadcast live by the BBC because of "funding challenges".

The 77-year-old is expected to carry out a state visit to the US next month, but nothing has so far been confirmed.