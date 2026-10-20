Princess Alexandra of Leiningen reveals special meaning behind engagement ring

For Princess Alexandra of Leiningen, a scenic drive through British Columbia became a moment she will treasure for the rest of her life.

Nearly three years into their relationship, Everett Kohl asked the royal to marry him during a road trip from Vancouver to Whistler.

The 28-year-old royal, known to loved ones as Alexa tells HELLO! that the proposal came as a complete surprise, despite her fiancé's fondness for finding picturesque spots along their journeys.

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"Everett often pulls over at beautiful lookouts on our road trips, so when we stopped, I didn't think much of it at first.

This time, however, was very special, as he asked me to marry him," she recalls.

"I was genuinely surprised, and having that moment together in such a beautiful, private setting made it all the more meaningful."

The engagement was made public on October 13, when Alexa shared a photograph with her new fiancé on Instagram, offering a first look at the dazzling diamond ring he had chosen for her.

Featuring a prominent central stone, the ring carries a deeper significance for the princess, who revealed that its design was carefully considered by Kohl.

"My ring has many sentimental aspects to it," she shares. "Everett put a lot of effort into the design and I couldn't love it more."

"I am feeling very excited about our engagement and the wedding ahead. I am also feeling incredibly grateful for the kind response we have received since sharing the news," she says.

The happy news was also celebrated by Alexa's mother, Deborah Cully, who took to Instagram to share her delight at her daughter's engagement.

"We are overjoyed to announce that our beautiful daughter, Alexa will be marrying the love of her life, Everett," she wrote.

"Wishing this wonderful couple a life of love, laughter and happiness. Let the celebrations begin."