Queen displays pure royal perfection in breathtaking sapphire tiara debut

Queen Mary of Denmark has showcased pure royal grace as she debutted a stunning new saphire tiara to stun the world.

The Queen dazalled royal fans as she unvieled Queen Alexandrine's historic sapphire jewel for the first time on Monday evening.

The royal looked absolutely stunning in the newly designed headpiece at the state banquet that she and her husband hosted in honour of the President of Vietnam's state visit to Denmark.

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The unmatched piece of jewelry was originally a wedding gift to a Princess in 1898.

The wife of King Frederik's smile explaind her true feelings. The tiara's appearance on October 19 was its first since being reimagined "in close collaboration" with Mary.

The jewelry piece, acquired by the Royal Collection in 2024, was originally a wedding present to Princess Alexandrine, later Queen Alexandrine, in 1898 and has been worn by several generations of royal families, per the Danish Royal House.

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