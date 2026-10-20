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Queen displays pure royal perfection in breathtaking sapphire tiara debut

The royal dazzles fans as she unviels sapphire jewel for the first time

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Web Desk
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Published October 20, 2026

Queen displays pure royal perfection in breathtaking sapphire tiara debut
Queen displays pure royal perfection in breathtaking sapphire tiara debut

Queen Mary of Denmark has showcased pure royal grace as she debutted a stunning new saphire tiara to stun the world.

The Queen dazalled royal fans as she unvieled Queen Alexandrine's historic sapphire jewel for the first time on Monday evening.

The royal looked absolutely stunning in the newly designed headpiece at the state banquet that she and her husband hosted in honour of the President of Vietnam's state visit to Denmark.

READ MORE: Princess Kate earns new title as Queen moment nears

The unmatched piece of jewelry was originally a wedding gift to a Princess in 1898.

Queen displays pure royal perfection in breathtaking sapphire tiara debut

The wife of King Frederik's smile explaind her true feelings. The tiara's appearance on October 19 was its first since being reimagined "in close collaboration" with Mary.

The jewelry piece, acquired by the Royal Collection in 2024, was originally a wedding present to Princess Alexandrine, later Queen Alexandrine, in 1898 and has been worn by several generations of royal families, per the Danish Royal House.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set to embark on key royal mission

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