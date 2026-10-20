Royals receive unexpected message from Harry, Meghan after bold stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have sent the royals a befitting response after they were declared “private citizens” following their move back to Britain.

It had not taken long for the King to issue a letter making their royal positions clear, which according to Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson, left the couple quite “taken aback”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have vigilantly avoided the topic of the Sussexes as they carry on with their work engagements, depicting that they are unfazed.

READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘responds' to Prince William's bold threat

However, reports have emerged claiming that William, in particular, has been “furious” about stunt that the Sussexes pulled with Nottingham.

Royal experts have agreed that there was no denying the influence that the Sussexes still have even if it was Nottingham, a place where they have a long-standing connection. This is now forcing the Firm to reportedly rethink their ties with the couple.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are unbothered as a friend reveals that all the criticism “doesn’t trouble them”.

“They never agreed that they wouldn’t be half in, half out. That was what was decided and was foisted upon them,” a friend told HELLO!.

“They’re just living their lives, and they can do it because they’re financially independent.”

The long-time friend of Harry’s explained that the couple just want to have their “independent lives”.

“They want to have their independent lives in the way they think they should, and they feel they have a right to, like anybody. I don’t think they are going to do things in a different way just because they’re back in the UK.”

READ MORE: King Charles holds back Prince William from drastic decision: ‘Don't be foolish'