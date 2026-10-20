Princess Anne makes feelings clear in latest outing amid blow from Sussexes

Princess Anne emerged on the scene for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their public engagement in Nottingham.

The appearance reportedly has made quite the ripple effect at the Palace as they are seemingly "defying" the King's orders to stay private citizens but the royals are continuing on with their work as usual.

There are also whispers that the Firm could be taking benefit of the Sussexes appeal for the public.

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Often regarded as a stoic and no-nonsense member of the royal family, Princess Anne seemed to have cleared a long-held misconception about her during her outing on Monday.

The Princess Royal visited Shaftesbury Dolphin Court in Thorpe Bay on Monday to explore the assisted living facility and meet the team and residents.

She made quite the entrance as she landed at the location in a distinctive maroon helicopter. Anne, in her role as Patron of Shaftesbury, was attending a Learning Together workshop at Shaftesbury Dolphin Court on Eastern Esplanade.

One attendee shared her surprise about Anne’s interest in people, especially when she is known to have limited interactions with members of the public.

“She told me she was having a really nice time, which was excellent,” 57-year-old Andrea said, noting Anne was thrilled to speak to her.

The facility supports adults with complex needs, including people with acquired brain injuries, those affected by strokes and people with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Sally Chivers, chief executive of the facility, said Anne’s visit was “huge value” to the care home.

“We are indebted to her for taking the trouble and time to find out what is going on here,” she said.

“The great thing is we have the build up to the visit, where people we support and the staff are so excited, the actual visit then the third phase where the photos come out and we can relive it again!”

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