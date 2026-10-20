Prince Harry takes huge risk to gain security as secret plan exposed

Prince Harry, who has been waiting for a verdict on his security for weeks since his return to Britain, is reportedly “considering his next steps” amid his concerns.

The Duke of Sussex has argued that he needs a risk assessment done especially after receiving threats, which puts not only him, but also his family in harm’s way.

Hence, it came as surprise that the itinerary for Nottingham outing was released when Sussexes are often keen to hide the details of their upcoming appearances a secret until last minute.

READ MORE: Prince Harry forced to take decisive step amid security verdict delay

According to Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, it was “highly unusual” that a “blow-by-blow” account published in advance. She noted that timings for royal engagements are never released beforehand because of security concerns.

Moreover, police were forced to intervene during the visit when crowds blocked Harry and Meghan’s car. Rebecca pointed out that it was quite “suspicious”.

Senior Editor-at-Large Richard Kay resonated with Rebecca’s take that it was “hard not to be cynical” about the Sussexes’ motives.

Harry is determined to have his security reinstated and this could be an opportunity for him to gain what he needs.

“In light of what Harry and Meghan have said about serious concerns over their security, you have to question it,” Rebecca said.

'Why are they doing this? They clearly want the crowds there. Are they trying to provoke a situation where there is an incident by encouraging people to come down there, and then saying afterwards: ‘Look, we didn't have the police, we can't handle it.’”

She insisted that it is likely that the Sussex team had been behind the release of the itinerary.

READ MORE: Police step in to protect Harry, Meghan after situation takes unexpected turn