King Charles quietly delivers sealed letter to important figure

King Charles made a meaningful gesture for an important figure amid a politically-charged environment for the world.

The monarch, who has recently been embroiled in a reparation controversy after Jamaica had launched a legal action, Charles seem to have made his stance clear on how deeply he feels about the issues of the world.

It was revealed by the Myanmar’s military government that Charles sent two books to detained Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with a sealed letter.

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The 81-year-old former leader of Myanmar, has been detained since the military seized power in February 2021. She had been charged with multiple offences, which totalled to a 330year sentence.

Aung was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her non-violent struggle for democracy in Myanmar. She reportedly had been reading a lot in prison.

She has been put under house arrest recently and the military government released photos showing her receiving gifts that were sent by King Charles.

The books presented to Aung were identified as Soil to Table by British gardeners Bridget Elworthy and Henrietta Courtauld, and Soil: The World at Our Feet, the catalogue from an exhibition held in London last year.

The update also comes after concerns about Charles’s health were raised after an event was cancelled last minute. However, the King appears in good health despite continuing his cancer treatment.

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