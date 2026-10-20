Prince Harry breathes easy after crucial update on legal probe

Prince Harry would be breathing a sigh of relief as he has one less problem to deal with as he navigates a slew of issues since his return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who had to make the difficult decision of leaving behind his life’s work he had dedicated to his mother Princess Diana, had been embroiled in an ongoing probe into his former charity Sentebale.

It was revealed that the African charity, which supports children and young people in Lesotho, has paused its legal action against Prince Harry.

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Even though, the charity commission investigated the matter and found no evidence of systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny against Harry, the chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka had been pursuing the case to make up for damages.

She had argued that the counter-accusation and the turbulence eventually hurt the charity.

Meanwhile, the Charity Commission has said it is examining “concerns about the governance of Sentebale”.

Now, there are fears that the Harry’s willingness to defend himself in court could leave Sentebale liable for both sides’ expenses and potential damages.

In the charity’s recent published accounts, it shows a near-20% drop in income.

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The new update would allow Harry to focus on the task at hand for his family, as his risk assessment verdict from RAVEC is still pending.