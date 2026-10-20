Ben Affleck opens up about his biggest insecurity as dad

Ben Affleck praised his ex wife Jennifer Garner, calling her “spectacular.”

But while talking about her, the actor also described himself as “inadequate as a dad” as his words got people buzzing, with some seeing them as joke and others wondering what he really meant.

A therapist believe that there is more to this than a man making fun of himself. The therapist explained that many parents feel this way when they compare themselves to the person they raise their kids with.

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In some homes, one parent remembers everything as they know when the kids have school events, what they need and what has to be done around the house.

The other parent, whereas, may start feeling like they are always getting things wrong.

So after some time, they maybe stop trying because they feel nothing they do will be good enough.

They, however, spend more time at work or hide their feelings behind jokes instead of talking about what is bothering them.

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The therapist explained that making fun of yourself does not always mean you do not care but sometimes, it is easier to laugh about feeling like bad parent than to admit how much it hurts.