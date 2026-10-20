 
Geo News

Ben Affleck opens up about his biggest insecurity as dad

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in June 2005

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 20, 2026

Ben Affleck opens up about his biggest insecurity as dad
Ben Affleck opens up about his biggest insecurity as dad

Ben Affleck praised his ex wife Jennifer Garner, calling her “spectacular.”

But while talking about her, the actor also described himself as “inadequate as a dad” as his words got people buzzing, with some seeing them as joke and others wondering what he really meant.

A therapist believe that there is more to this than a man making fun of himself. The therapist explained that many parents feel this way when they compare themselves to the person they raise their kids with.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck reveals lasting impact Jennifer Lopez had on his life

In some homes, one parent remembers everything as they know when the kids have school events, what they need and what has to be done around the house.

The other parent, whereas, may start feeling like they are always getting things wrong.

So after some time, they maybe stop trying because they feel nothing they do will be good enough.

They, however, spend more time at work or hide their feelings behind jokes instead of talking about what is bothering them.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares ‘what really makes a man attractive'

The therapist explained that making fun of yourself does not always mean you do not care but sometimes, it is easier to laugh about feeling like bad parent than to admit how much it hurts.

Make us preferred on Google
Alex Cooper gives birth to 1st child after difficult pregnancy journey
Alex Cooper gives birth to 1st child after difficult pregnancy journey
JADE reacts as ‘Angel of My Dreams' plays during Kylie Jenner's VS debut
JADE reacts as ‘Angel of My Dreams' plays during Kylie Jenner's VS debut
Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark global milestone after remix release
Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark global milestone after remix release
Taylor Swift continues historic reign with 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift continues historic reign with 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Kylie Jenner gets sweet shout-out from Kendall after VS debut
Kylie Jenner gets sweet shout-out from Kendall after VS debut
Russell Brand accused of disturbing act during C4 recording
Russell Brand accused of disturbing act during C4 recording
Ashe makes new surprise album announcement after 'Girl Of Your Dreams'
Ashe makes new surprise album announcement after 'Girl Of Your Dreams'
Olivia Rodrigo sparks emotional reaction with original 'honeybee' demo
Olivia Rodrigo sparks emotional reaction with original 'honeybee' demo