Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday drops surprising truth about her fame

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday makes rare claim about growing up with famous parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, dished on how people around her feel about her famous family background.

In a recent chat with Nylon magazine, the 17-year-old revealed that she is happy that kids of her age around her are mostly unaware that her parents are famous.

"When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life," Sunday told the outlet.

Surprisingly, Sunday likes it that people don't have their own preconceived notions about her due to her famous parents, as it helps her make her own impression in the industry.

She went on to say, "Which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is."

While noting about the “two big rules,” Nicole and Keith gave before entering the industry, she revealed, "The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16."

"And the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," Sunday added.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole and Keith share two daughters, Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010.