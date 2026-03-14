Nicole Kidman reveals her Met Gala plus one

Nicole Kidman has shared who will be joining her at fashion’s biggest night, Met Gala.

Kidman is set to make her next Met Gala appearance a family affair.

The Oscar winning actress confirmed that she will be bringing her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose as her date to the star-studded fashion event.

Speaking on the Las Culturistas podcast, Kidman shared her excitement.

“I’m so, so happy, and my daughter Sunday will be coming,” she shared.

This marks her third time serving as a co-chair, following her previous stints in 2003 and 2005.

Sunday, whom Kidman shares with ex-husband Keith Urban, has already begun carving out her own career in fashion.

She made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2024.

She later starred in a campaign for the brand and gracing the cover of Nylon in 2025.

Kidman noted that her daughter “loves fashion” and has even walked for Dior.

Joining Kidman as co-chairs this year are Beyoncé and Venus Williams.

Kidman admitted she’s especially thrilled to share the spotlight with Beyoncé, saying, “Well I just get to be there for Beyoncé.”

Sunday has credited her mother as her biggest inspiration.

She added that Kidman’s best piece of advice has been simple but essential: Always be on time.