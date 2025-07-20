Austin Nichols gives rare update about 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Austin Nichols shares update about 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Austin Nichols has an update for fans waiting for the One Tree Hill reboot.

While attending the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on July 14, Nichols said the reboot is in a "healthy place."

"I don't have all the answers," he told People of the reboot, which was confirmed by lead stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush in August 2024.

"I know that they've been working on it for a long time," he continued.

Sharing insight, he added, "They made a deal with Netflix and they're working on the scripts. I think Netflix has to approve some scripts before they give it a green light. I know there's been some notes going back and forth, so it's in a really good place. It's in a healthy place."

Nichols, who played Julian Baker, added, "So, hopefully we get some good news shortly and we make some more One Tree Hill."

One Tree Hill followed the high school journey of half-brothers Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray), who start off with a rivalry after growing up in different homes.

Other key cast members included Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, and Lee Norris.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012.