Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan feud

Chad Michael Murray is finally breaking his silence on the feud among his former co-stars Hilary Duff and Linsday Lohan.

For the unversed, back in the early 2000s, the two actresses had a highly publicised teen rivalry driven primarily by a love triangle, involving Aaron Carter.

Having starred as the love interest in both Freaky Friday and A Cinderella Story, the One Tree Hill alum invited Hilary to the premiere, not knowing about the tension between the two.

“How was I supposed to know there was a feud?” he said, unaware of a feud happening between the two starlets at the time. “I found out quickly after.”

“We were filming and we had a big kissing sequence coming, and they wanted our characters to kind of get to know each other and so we started spending time together, it was great. She’s super sweet,” Chad, now 44, explained.

“And by the way, I didn’t understand that there was drama or that that would even cause a thing,” he continued.

“Nowadays, I can understand that we’re so kind of in the know with social media that you’re like, ‘Oh, if you do that, it’s obvious,’” the former Gilmore Girls star added. “Back then, it wasn’t obvious that it was a thing. I just thought two people are going to go hang out, cool.”

His side of the story came shortly after Hilary recently revealed that she probably did intentionally crash the Freaky Friday movie premiere during the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Did you intentionally crash the Freaky Friday premiere?” asked Alex Cooper.

“I think absolutely. Yes. Yeah, I was a teenager,” Hilary laughed and responded.

However, the Lizzie McGuire star set the record straight that she and Lindsay had long since made up.