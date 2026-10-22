Diana Vickers reveals two men have ghosted her in just one month

Diana Vickers shared thoughts on dating after experiencing mixed signals from men, advising her followers not to give them a chance.

Diana Vickers has shared her dating red flags, revealing that she has been ghosted twice in the last month.

The X Factor star, 35, often shares insights into her love life with fans, previously revealing that she had given up sex last year following a string of dating disasters.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share thoughts on dating after experiencing mixed signals from men, advising her followers not to give them a chance.

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She told fans: 'Guys, you know when, in terms of dating, you're not really sure about someone, and all your mates are like, "go on a date, give them a chance, give them a chance.'

'Don't bother, don't bother. Like honestly, and they're all like, "yeah, but they really like you". They don't, they don't.'

Explaining the situation she began: 'Just FYI, for context in the last month or so two guys have asked to take me out. They've given me their numbers, asked for a date, and I've been like, "oh, I don't really know."

'Not sure. I'm like really, really busy. 'Also, I'm being very specific at the moment, and one in particular, for example, really keen, like not just double messaging, triple messaging.

'Being like, "all right", popping back up, being really sweet. Eventually, you know, people ask about your dating life. Eventually, I'm like right, yeah, okay, cool.

'You set the date, and they disappear into thin air. They evaporate, and you never hear them ever again.'

Riled up she added: 'That's twice that's happened to me in the last month.

It comes after the singer revealed that she wants to focus on her career rather being in a relationship.

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