Chappell Roan debuts 'expectations' live after collab with Olivia Rodrigo

Chappell Roan just delivered the first ever live performance of expectations which she just released with Olivia Rodrigo.

The 28-year-old pop superstar performed the song at her Super Graphic Spectacular event on Wednesday, October 21.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker is holding a two-day charity event which she is headlining, and many other performers are joining.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark global milestone after remix release

Fans on social media loved the debut performance and shared the videos on X, writing, "oh chappell sounds so good live singing expectations i’m obsessed."

Another added, "CHAPPELL PERFOMING EXPECTATIONS LIVE OH MY GOD," and "In another universe this was her second single after the subway."

More chimed in, "HELLOOOO OMG??" and "OMGGGGGG."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan give fans new surprise after milestone collab