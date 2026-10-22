 
Geo News

Chappell Roan debuts 'expectations' live after collab with Olivia Rodrigo

Chappell Roan takes the stage at Super Graphic Spectacular event

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 22, 2026

Chappell Roan debuts expectations live after collab with Olivia Rodrigo
Chappell Roan debuts 'expectations' live after collab with Olivia Rodrigo

Chappell Roan just delivered the first ever live performance of expectations which she just released with Olivia Rodrigo.

The 28-year-old pop superstar performed the song at her Super Graphic Spectacular event on Wednesday, October 21.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker is holding a two-day charity event which she is headlining, and many other performers are joining. 

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark global milestone after remix release

Fans on social media loved the debut performance and shared the videos on X, writing, "oh chappell sounds so good live singing expectations i’m obsessed."

Another added, "CHAPPELL PERFOMING EXPECTATIONS LIVE OH MY GOD," and "In another universe this was her second single after the subway."

More chimed in, "HELLOOOO OMG??" and "OMGGGGGG."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan give fans new surprise after milestone collab

Make us preferred on Google
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela sparks outrage with real fur jacket
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela sparks outrage with real fur jacket
Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein raises red flags
Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein raises red flags
Susanna Reid reveals truth behind her glamorous appearance
Susanna Reid reveals truth behind her glamorous appearance
Anna Wintour supports Harry Styles on Together, Together tour
Anna Wintour supports Harry Styles on Together, Together tour
Kylie Jenner's VS paycheck reportedly leaves other models furious
Kylie Jenner's VS paycheck reportedly leaves other models furious
Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack defends AI avatar plans after backlash
Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack defends AI avatar plans after backlash
Noah Kahan sends fans wild with Taylor Swift collab 'easter egg'
Noah Kahan sends fans wild with Taylor Swift collab 'easter egg'
Julie Hesmondhalgh breaks silence on motherhood struggles after 'Celebrity Traitors' exit
Julie Hesmondhalgh breaks silence on motherhood struggles after 'Celebrity Traitors' exit