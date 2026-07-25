Laura Hamilton opens up on traumatic beach tragedy that left her sleepless

Laura Hamilton witnessed the horrific death of a teenager die in the sea

Laura Hamilton revealed she was unable to sleep after witnessing the horrific death of a teenager die in the sea.

The A Place In The Sun presenter,44, opened up about the dangers of swimming after witnessing the harrowing moment during a trip to the beach.

Addressing her followers, Laura explained that she had gone to a nearby beach but immediately sensed something was seriously wrong when she arrived.

Retelling the ordeal, she said: 'I got about three hours sleep last night, and I think it's because of what I saw on the beach yesterday afternoon.

'My mind was just racing and I was kind of repicturing the things that I saw.'

She then went on to explain what happened when she reached the beach, saying: 'When I arrived there was quite a lot of commotion, didn't really know what was going on.

'It turns out that there was a fatality and it was kind of a crazy thing to see. I thought the individual was older than they were, it actually turns out they were a 19-year-old boy, they tried to resuscitate him, but they couldn't and sadly, he passed away.'

She continued: 'I can't begin to imagine what that poor boy's family are thinking and feeling this morning.'

Laura, who is a mother to two children, said she wanted to warn others about the dangers that can arise when swimming.