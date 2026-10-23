Mario Lopez's TV setback raises questions about what comes next

Mario Lopez spent years in front of the camera, from his early days as a child star to his work as a TV host.

But with Access Hollywood coming to an end, the actor now have to find a new place for himself in the entertainment world.

According to sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com, the show's cancellation has been difficult for Lopez, 53, as he tries to work out what he wants to do next.

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His former colleague Scott Evans, however, has already moved into new project with his podcast, House Guest.

A source told the outlet that Lopez has been the bigger name for many years, but Evans now has the kind of attention and progress that Lopez wants for himself.

Still, Lopez is not said to be interested in starting a podcast simply because many other stars are doing it so instead, he reportedly wants to return to acting and find role that makes him feel excited about his work again.

The star, moreover, joined Access Hollywood in 2019 after hosting Extra for more than ten years.

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He became a familiar face for viewers who tuned in for celebrity interviews, Hollywood news and stories about their favourite stars.

Now, sources say acting is the path he hopes to take next.