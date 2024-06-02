 
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50

Mario Lopez entered his golden jubilee in October 2023

June 02, 2024

TV personality Mario Lopez claims entering a new decade on a high note.

The 50-year-old actor and television host reflected on the recent milestone during his appearance at the opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"Yeah, I mean that's a milestone birthday obviously, so you kind of pause and see how you got there and what's ahead," he said. "I feel very blessed to be hanging around and working and have an awesome wife and kids and as busy as I am."

"So, you know, so far, so good. Here's to the next 50!" he added.

Lopez has made sure to communicate his ideology through his dressing as well as he sported a varsity jacket for a collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics, reminiscing his 90s hit TV series Saved By The Bell with a throwback look as the garment was a staple costume for his character.

"I'm in my prime, yes I am," the Access Hollywood co-host expressed in a 2023 promo video for the brand as he flaunted his throwback look. "And you know I'm down with a varsity jacket," he claimed at the time.

He also reflected on his youthful mindset in recent years as he indulged in a jiu jitsu competition with his 8-year-old son, Dominic. 

