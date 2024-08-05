 
Joanna Page tight-lipped on 'Gavin and Stacey' script: 'so frightened'

'Gavin and Stacey' is set to conclude on Christmas Day 2024

Web Desk
August 05, 2024

Joanna Page, who plays the role of Stacey in the popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey talked about the show's finale episode.

In an interview with BBC Radio Wales, Page expressed her anxiety about keeping the finale episode a secret.

Page revealed that receiving the script now have made her feel "so terrified."

She explained, "It was fine at first, before we got the script, because I could be asked stuff and I’d be like: ‘Well, I genuinely don’t know’.

"Now I know, I am so frightened in anything I say that it’s sort of best to just not say anything at all," Page added.

Gavin and Stacey, created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, first debuted in 2007. The last episode, aired in 2019, ended on a cliffhanger with Nessa, played by Jones, proposing to Smithy, played by Corden.

Fans have eagerly awaited the conclusion which is set to air on Christmas Day 2024.

Talking to the outlet, the actress denied sharing any details on the script, saying, "My lips are sealed, I will not be drawn on anything at all."

