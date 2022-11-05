 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Patsy Kensit lands role in 'EastEnders': Read on

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Patsy Kensit is reportedly buckling up for a role in EastEnders and will appear as Lola Pearce's mum for a short stint.

The news was reported by The Sun that she'll be part of the emotional storyline that will see Lola lose her battle with terminal brain cancer.

The actress, 54, has past soap experience having previously starred in both Emmerdale and Holby City, however, she has previously expressed interest in joining the cast of the BBC show.

A source told The Sun: 'Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role.

'She's a great actress and is about to play a part in one of their biggest current storylines.'

The publication reports that Patsy will start filming later this month, with her scenes due to air around Christmas time.

Back in 2019, former model Patsy told of her interest in heading to Walford and becoming the new Peggy Mitchell.

She told Radio Times: 'I'd love to do EastEnders, my father was involved in organised crime in the East End, so I grew up around villains and that kind of backdrop. I can pull a pint and say, 'You're barred'.

