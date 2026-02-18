Zendaya yearns for a private life amid fame

Zendaya yearns for a private life

Zendaya has spoken candidly about her ongoing struggle to balance global fame with a desire for a quieter, more private life, admitting that living in the public eye often comes at a personal cost.

More than a year after she and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland confirmed their engagement, the actress opened up about how she navigates constant attention.

Speaking during a conversation with Robert Pattinson for Interview magazine, Zendaya acknowledged that some parts of her life are inevitably public, even if she wishes they were not.

“At the end of the day, you’re a public figure, there’s nothing you can do,” Zendaya said. “But some things are meant for yourself and for your loved ones.”

The 29-year-old explained that her carefully managed public image can sometimes clash with both her real self and the characters she portrays, including her role on Euphoria.

While she understands the expectations that come with fame, she said she still tries to draw firm boundaries.

“I do try to have privacy, not just for characters, but for me in real life,” she shared. “I try to be honest to who I am when I am in public, but I also try to keep things for myself.”

Still, when moments do spill into public view, they embrace them with warmth.

In September, Holland gently corrected a fan who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, smiling as he clarified, “Fiancée.”

For Zendaya, the challenge remains ongoing — learning how to exist fully in the spotlight while holding close the parts of life she wishes to keep just for herself.