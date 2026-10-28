Amy Poehler’s cheeky advice to Noah Wyle for 'The Pitt' season 3

Amy Poehler has told Noah Wyle that HBO’s medical drama The Pitt needs more romance to balance out its gore, joking that “you gotta show some b-tts”.

The comedian made the suggestion on Tuesday 27 October in a new episode of her podcast Good Hang, recorded shortly after Wyle was named PEOPLE's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.

The conversation covered ER, the long-running hospital drama that made Wyle famous, as well as The Pitt, in which he plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

Read more: ‘The Pitt' star Noah Wyle reacts to 'Sexiest Man Alive' title in disbelief

Poehler said that if the show is going to be so graphic, a little smooch should come along with it every time.

She praised the makeup team and admitted she covers her eyes during the gruesome scenes.

Wyle was far from sold.

He asked whether she meant a one-to-one ratio, and she replied that a little would do. He said he might “maybe” consider a “one-to-four ratio, but certainly not one to one.”

He also pointed out that The Pitt does include explicity, just not in romantic scenes.

Wyle has played Robby for two seasons. He won a 2026 Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, and Emmys in the same category in 2025 and 2026.

Season three arrives in January 2027 and follows Robby’s first day back after a three-month sabbatical.

Read more: Megyn Kelly throws shade at Amy Poehler after Golden Globes 2026 win