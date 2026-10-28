Tatum O'Neal seen with cane at Hollywood Show in Burbank years after stroke

Tatum O’Neal, 62, has made a rare public appearance, leaving a Los Angeles convention hotel with her family nearly six years after the stroke that almost killed her.

The Oscar-winning actress was photographed on Saturday 24 October as she left the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel, where The Hollywood Show, a two-day fan convention, was held on 23 and 24 October.

She was with her daughter, Emily McEnroe, and Emily’s husband, Tim Massarelli.

Read more: Actress Tatum O'Neal reveals near-fatal drug overdose: 'I Almost Died'

She used a cane, appeared to need some help walking and held onto Massarelli’s hand as they left the building.

The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail.

O’Neal suffered a severe stroke in May 2020, following a drug overdose. She spent about six weeks in a coma and, when she woke, she could not speak, walk or see.

She then went through extensive rehabilitation to regain her strength and independence.

Her recovery has been closely followed ever since.

In February she shared a rare selfie with her daughter on Instagram, and in June 2025 she gave a speech at her son Kevin’s wedding to Fern Cozine.

Kevin later told Vogue that his mother “fought her way back with grit and, at times, a kind of abridged elegance.”

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