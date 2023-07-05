Actress Tatum O'Neal reveals near-fatal drug overdose: 'I Almost Died'

 
By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Actress Tatum O'Neal recently made a startling revelation about having a near-fatal drug overdose three years ago (2020).

The Oscar winner had a long history of drug abuse, she overdosed on "a combination of pain medication, opiates, and morphine" leading her to a coma for six weeks, reports Pagesix.

In an interview with People magazine, the 59-year-old actress told, "I almost died" adding that she has been an addict for the past three to four decades.

O'Neal's son Kevin McEnroe shared the tragic experience of seeing her mother in a coma.

He along with his siblings Sean and Emily thought that they were speaking to their mother for one last time.

Kevin added, "It was the phone call we'd always been waiting for."

'There were many instances when we thought she ain't going to make it' adding that she also had a cardiac arrest and a number of seizures.

O'Neal revealed that she was abusing pain medication at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

After overdosing a friend of hers took her to the hospital from Century City, Calif.

She's now stable after two years of rehabilitation at work. Kevin told that his mom has embraced this attempt at recovery.

She was married to former tennis player John McEnroe.

The couple tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 1994. 

