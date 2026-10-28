Ed Westwick's wife Amy Jackson surprise son Andreas with carnival-style party

Ed Westwick’s wife Amy Jackson went all out for her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou’s seventh birthday.

The Singh is Bling actress turned her elder son’s special day into a colourful carnival extravaganza, complete with a spectacular circus-themed setting and a showstopping cake.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, the Gossip Girl star’s wife offered a glimpse into the celebrations via a series of photographs and videos.

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She began the caption writing, “My baby boy turned SEVEN in the midst of fashion month… and let me tell you, this was hands down the best event on my calendar!!!”

The doting mother then added an emotional tribute for Andreas, “SEVEN!!! How is that even possible?! Andreas, you are the kindest, smartest, funniest little man I know. Watching you grow into the wonderful little human you are is the greatest privilege of my life.”

She expressed, Celebrating you, seeing that gorgeous smile on your face and making you happy means absolutely everything to me. We had the BEST time celebrating you, my darling boy.”

The carousel opened with a sweet photograph, capturing Amy holding Andreas, whom she shares with her former partner hotelier George Panayiotou, in her arms in front of a colourful party entrance bearing the words “WELCOME TO DREFEST” alongside his name.

A large cream-coloured teepee-style tent stood on the grass. Among the most striking details shared from the party was Andreas’ birthday cake, which appeared to have been designed as a miniature circus attraction in its own right.

The towering creation featured multiple tiers decorated in a riot of colours. Each level showcased different patterns and details. Brightly coloured bunting, decorative accents and miniature circus elements helped bring the theme together.

“And of course, my go-to every single year @tattooedbakersa Your creations never fail to blow me away, and somehow every year you manage to outdo yourselves. I don’t know how you do it?!” Amy continued.

A video compiling highlights from the event revealed a host of activities and attractions that kept the young guests entertained throughout the day.

The party had a giant inflatable tower complete with stairs and a slide, a separate inflatable jumping castle, an inflatable target game, a cotton candy station, a popcorn cart, a goodie-bag cart and more.

Andreas also appeared in photographs enjoying a game of football, doughnut eating challenge and posing with his parents and younger brother, Oscar Alexander Westwick

“Here’s to SEVEN, my darling Dre. Keep being exactly who you are. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” the mother of two wrote.

She also thanked the people who helped bring her vision to life, revealing that the preparations had come together despite her tendency to leave things until the last minute.

“A MASSIVE thank you to the dream team who made all of this happen!!!” she expressed gratitude. “To the entire team who worked so hard behind the scenes, thank you for making this such an unforgettable day for Dre and all his little friends. It really does take a village, and what a wonderful village we had.”

Amy also thanked the photographer and the event organisers individually in her lenghty message.

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