Inside Amy Jackson's ‘love story weekend' with husband Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick held a second wedding in Italy on August 24

August 26, 2024

Amy Jackson, who recently married Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick shared a glimpse inside her extravagant Italy wedding.

The former Miss Teen World got married to the White Gold actor in a small civil ceremony on 9 August in London. However, the couple recently held a second wedding in Italy, this weekend.

Now, Amy took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her new husband and family members with a caption, “The Welcome Party.”

She went on to say, “We set sail along the Amalfi Coast with all our friends and family aboard.”

The British actress, known for her roles in famous Bollywood films, went on to say that "it was the perfect start to our love story weekend” as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks.

She also praised her wedding planners as she wrote, “To our incredible wedding planner Costanza @biancobouquetweddings and Giada @elitevillas.it - your hard work and attention to detail set the tone beautifully for our first day of celebrations. Thank you.”

Ed married fiancée Amy on Saturday in Italy's Amalfi Coast in a five-star resort. The couple met at the Silverstone racetrack in England in 2021 and later got engaged earlier in 2024.

