Jessa Duggar Seewald makes major announcement during podcast appearance

Jessa Duggar Seewald has caught everyone by surprise with a personal announcement.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, who already shares a busy family life with husband Ben Seewald, revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s seventh baby.

The mother of six dropped the unexpected news when she and her husband appeared as the latest guests on the Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby Howard.

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In a preview of this week’s episode, released on Tuesday, October 27, Jessa’s major revelation left podcast hosts scrambling for a response.

“We’re actually expecting again,” the TV personality broke the news before Matt reacted with a shocking “What?”

“Yeah, six weeks pregnant with number seven,” she confirmed with an additional detail about the latest pregnancy.

For the unversed, Jessa and Ben, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to six children: sons Spurgeon Elliot, 10; Henry Wilberforce, nine; George Augustine, two; Edward Owen, one; and daughters Ivy Jane, seven, and Fern Elliana, five.

The couple had decided on having a big family way before. “We both want to have a big family,” she previously told People.

Notably, Jessa herself is the fifth child and third daughter among Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.

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