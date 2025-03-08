 
Jessa Duggar expecting sixth child with husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald last welcomed a child in December 2023

Web Desk
March 08, 2025

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expanding their family of seven.

The 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alum, 32, announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post on March 7.

"Halfway to holding you in our arms!" Jessa wrote while holding three ultrasound photos.

The reality star did not reveal further details besides that she is midway through her pregnancy.

The couple, who married in 2014, are already parents to Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, Ivy, 5, Fern, 3, and George, nearly 15 months.

Their fifth was born after a miscarriage a year earlier.

The couple had decided on having a big family way before. “We both want to have a big family,” she previously told People Magazine.

Jessa herself is the fifth child and third daughter among Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.

