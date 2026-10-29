Meghan Markle takes step towards major change amid Harry’s fresh concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fresh new chapter in Britain may be subjected to some major changes as new offers are reportedly lining up for the former Suits actress.

Amid the emotional roller coaster of the child abuse probe concerning her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr, Meghan is hoping to keep focus on her career, which includes her next MasterChef appearance.

The Sussexes 2.0 has only begun when Harry and Meghan were forced to take a break from the UK as Thomas Sr continues to be investigated.

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Close friend of Meghan revealed previously that Archie and Lilibet’s mum has been a “wreck” but she is “feeling relief” that an investigation is taking place.

Although, Harry feels that Meghan could be taking a major U-turn in their plans as she is “already in talks for a few different projects, both scripted and reality,” according to a source cited by Heat World.

“Things are headed in the right direction,” the source disclosed. “Harry understands they need the income, and he’s supportive of her ambitions.”

However, Harry is “also worried about what this means for their future in England”, fearing that Meghan now has “zero interest” in making their UK return work for the long term.

“The last thing he wants is Meghan spending months at a time in L.A., but she’s not about to put her career on hold,” the insider insisted. “She’s got the acting bug again, and she's determined to see where it takes her.”

Moreover, Hollywood is where Meghan feels most at home professionally. “She knows how the business works, and she sees a real opportunity to make good money,” they surmised.

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