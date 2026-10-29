Prince William receives apology for mix-up as reunion with Harry looms

Prince William has received a letter of apology for a confusion after his surprise appearance on a hit British show amid Prince Harry's emotional plea for reconciliation.

The future British monarch recalled the hilarious mix-up during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show last Friday that a man mistook him for Prince the singer.

The Prince didn't name 22-year-old Sebastian Smith, who he met while on a visit to Sweet Surprise cafe in Ilminster, Somerset, on October 6.

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Princess Kate's husband spoke of meeting a "lovely gentleman", who looked at him and asked "When are you going to sing?"

The 44-year-old royal added: "It turned out he wanted me to sing Purple Rain, which I don't know the lyrics for."

Sebastian's family came forward after the royal told of the encounter on the popular BBC chat show, explaining that he is a massive fan of the pop singer – who died in 2016.

The American singer and songwriter is often hailed as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, creating hits Raspberry Beret, Little Red Corvette and Purple Rain.

Sebastian's mother said of the sweet moment: "To be honest, I don't think Sebastian had any idea who Prince William was – but he's a massive fan of Prince the singer and can list all his songs and knows all the lyrics.

"Considering his learning difficulties, it is amazing. So when Prince William arrived at Sweet Surprise, Sebastian assumed it was Prince the singer!"

She added that her son has now penned a letter to Prince William and hopes that the royal will read it.

However, the heir to the British throne has not responded to the later till filing tis report.

William's appearance on the Red Sofa comes just after Prince Harry's candid GQ chat, where the Duke revealed his ongoing efforts to make amends with the royals, and made the shocking claim that some members don't want it to happen.

In a heartfelt move to heal the family rift, the Princess Catherine is said to be considering inviting Harry and his children to the royal residence so that her kids can bond with their cousins.

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