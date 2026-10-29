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Fats Timbo breaks silence on divorce from husband Alan Laszczak

The comedian married Alan Laszczak last month last August in a ceremony that brought together their two cultures

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Published October 29, 2026

Fats revealed that she is now feeling happier and stronger than ever, having learned to prioritise her own needs
 Fats revealed that she is now feeling happier and stronger than ever, having learned to prioritise her own needs 

The Undateables star Fats Timbo has opened up about why she separated from her husband after just seven months of marriage.

The comedian, 29, married Alan Laszczak last month last August in a ceremony that brought together their two cultures: Sierra Leonean and Polish.

However, their marriage did not last longer.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson pays tribute to late firefighter father on ‘tough day'

Speaking on FUBAR Radio's What the Health, Fats reflected on how dramatically her life has changed.

She said: 'One minute your girl's married, next minute I'm telling the world that I'm getting a divorce.

'I need to be able to choose myself. I can't keep putting someone else first that doesn't even put themselves first.'

Fats admitted that walking away was frightening, particularly when her relationship had appeared so happy to others.

'I think a lot of people stay in relationships because they're scared of what people might think, they're scared of being alone,' she said. 'They're scared of what what life holds, and it's familiar.'

She added: 'It was terrifying to come out of something where I was looked so happy to the outside world, but at the same time I had to live my truth.'

Despite the challenges of her divorce, Fats revealed that she is now feeling happier and stronger than ever, having learned to prioritise her own needs rather than constantly trying to please others.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson addresses Kanye West's threats over Kim Kardashian romance

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