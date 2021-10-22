T20 World Cup: Netherlands break their own record of shortest innings

— ICC

KARACHI: The Netherlands have worsened their “unwanted record” of shortest innings as Sri Lanka bowled out the team at 44 runs in just 10 overs.



In the first round match of ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah, they surpassed their previous record of the shortest innings in a World Cup match, interestingly against the same opponents – Sri Lanka.



In 2014, the Netherlands survived for 10.3 overs when they were bowled out for 39 in the ICC T20 World Cup match. The 44 all-out by them is also the second-lowest team total in the grand tournament.

Overall, the 44-all out in 6th lowest score in any T20 international match while the innings duration in terms of balls-faced is 4th shortest in all international games of 20 overs format.



Of the total 60 legal deliveries they faced, 44 were dot-balls.