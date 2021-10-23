T20 World Cup: Sarfaraz Ahmed won't play in T20 clash against India

— AFP/File

Babar Azam announces 12-man squad for match against India.

Rizwan, Fakhar, Haider, Hafeez, Malik, Imad, part of squad.

Sarfaraz will play when he is required, skipper Babar adds.

Former Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been picked in the 12-man squad against India — which will take place in Dubai tomorrow (Sunday).

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had earlier announced the 12-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup clash against India, with Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr being dropped for the match.

Geo News had earlier reported that the team management had decided to include senior and experienced cricketers in the playing XI for much of the T20 World Cup, including the blockbuster India clash.

Addressing a press virtual press conference after announcing the squad, Babar said Sarfaraz was a senior player and would be included in the playing XI when needed.

12-man squad:

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (VC), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.