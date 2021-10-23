T20 World Cup: Babar 'technically' better than Kohli

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Babar 'technically' better than Kohli

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Inzamam ul Haq speaks during an interview with Geo News ahead of Pakistan’s high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against India on October 23, 2021. — Photo by author
Inzamam ul Haq speaks during an interview with Geo News ahead of Pakistan’s high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against India on October 23, 2021. — Photo by author

  • Inzamam says Babar's best is yet to come.
  • He believes Babar will break all cricketing records.
  • Kohli and Babar are great batters, Inzamam says.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq feels Pakistan’s captain and batter Babar Azam is technically better than his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

In an interview with Geo News ahead of Pakistan’s high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against India, which is slated for Sunday, the former captain said that he believes Babar can claim all the batting records to his name in days to come.

“The best thing I like about him is his hunger for runs and eagerness to score big every time; I haven’t seen such hunger in any other player. Another positive thing about his style is that Babar is always focused on his game,” Inzamam said, who has scored over 20,000 international runs for Pakistan across all formats.

“I see him breaking several cricketing records,” he said.

When asked to compare Babar and Kohli — the two top batters of this era — Inzamam said both the players have their own class and own style of batting and scoring runs.

But the former Pakistan captain expressed his views in favour of Pakistan’s current skipper and termed him technically better.

“If you look at the cricket Babar has played so far and compare it with Kohli's numbers in his first few years, you’ll find Babar having an edge over Kohli,” he said.

However, he added that no questions could be raised on Kohli's performance for India.

“I believe both are great batters,” the former captain said.

Replying to a question, Inzamam said that Babar’s best is yet to come and the Pakistani captain has yet to achieve his peak.

“A batter’s peak starts after he crosses 30, only then he gets to his peak and gives his best. Babar has yet to enter his 30s and he has already achieved a lot. I believe that his best and his peak is yet to come and he’ll serve Pakistan for a longer period and name almost every batting record to his credit,” Inzamam said.

He said that both the captains will be under pressure on Sunday during the World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

Explaining the reason, Inzamam said that Kohli has not produced big performances in several matches and he’s also playing his last tournament as captain, which is why the Indian skipper will be under pressure.

“Usually both the captains are under pressure in an India-Pakistan World Cup game, but this time Kohli will be under more pressure than Babar. Firstly, he’s leading the favourite side, so naturally, he will be under pressure. Secondly, he has not produced big innings for two years, and then thirdly, this is his last tournament as captain. So, there are many reasons that would keep Kohli under pressure in this match,” the former Pakistan captain said.

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Babar 'technically' better than Kohli

T20 World Cup: Babar 'technically' better than Kohli
No mistakes on Sunday, please: Brimingham fan to Pakistan ahead of clash with India

No mistakes on Sunday, please: Brimingham fan to Pakistan ahead of clash with India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan train ahead of blockbuster clash with India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan train ahead of blockbuster clash with India
West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history

West Indies go down for lowest T20 World Cup total in team's history
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is an 'excellent leader', Suresh Raina says

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is an 'excellent leader', Suresh Raina says
T20 World Cup: England thrash defending champion West Indies with 6-wicket win

T20 World Cup: England thrash defending champion West Indies with 6-wicket win

Latest

view all