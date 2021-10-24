T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Sports Desk

T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources

By
Sports Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Pakistans Haider Ali plays a shot during an international match. Photo: AFP
Pakistan's Haider Ali plays a shot during an international match. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Aggressive Pakistani batsman Haider Ali will most likely be benched today (Sunday) in the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash today. 

As Pakistan and India both play their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today, both teams will undoubtedly be under immense pressure. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, sources say, has decided to go with the more experienced Asif Ali instead of Haider Ali, as far as picking the playing XI is concerned.

Haider Ali's name was included in the 12-man squad announced by skipper Babar Azam yesterday. 

Pakistan's likely playing XI for today, according to sources, will be:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. 

Pakistan can beat India, says Kapil Dev

Earlier today, India's former World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev said Pakistan is a "dangerous" T20 side that has the potential to beat any team in the world. 

Speaking to ABP News, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain said he didn't know much about team Pakistan but knew enough to say that "such things" (the dominance of one team over the other) did not matter.

Dev said it was all about handling the pressure in India-Pakistan clashes.

“On the field, such things [which team will dominate] don’t matter. Both teams will be under pressure, thus it will be interesting to see who will handle the pressure well,” Kapil told ABP News.

“Although I don’t know much about them, still I would say that Pakistan is a dangerous team in T20, they can defeat anyone on a given day," he said.

Dev acknowledged that India is a strong side on paper. However, he added that it all depends on whether or not Kohli's side will be able to match the rhythm on the field or not.

India and Pakistan have not played each other in over two years. The two South Asian heavyweights last clashed with each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, when India came out on top.

Kapil Dev said there will be the "uncertainty" element between the two sides when they meet today.

“Both teams have not played against each other, so surely the uncertainty would be there. The Indian team looks stronger, but Pakistan has a lot of unexpected players. Although I feel India should not be worried about it," he said.

“The only thing is to perform well under pressure. Pakistan can win this match also if the Indian team is unable to handle the pressure,” Kapil added.

India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will come face-to-face today in Dubai for the World Cup clash.

The match will start at 7:00pm (PST).

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/


More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources

T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources
You can watch Pak vs Ind match live on big screens in Karachi at these locations

You can watch Pak vs Ind match live on big screens in Karachi at these locations
Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
T20 World Cup: Pakistan can beat India, says Kapil Dev

T20 World Cup: Pakistan can beat India, says Kapil Dev
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'
T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan break its jinx against India like England did with WI?

T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan break its jinx against India like England did with WI?

Latest

view all