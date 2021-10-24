It was always the plan: Shaheen Afridi on early wickets against India

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India´s captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi shone on Sunday in Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India in Dubai where he claimed two early wickets to set the stage for a brilliant performance by the Men in Green.

Not only that, Afridi, in a first for a T20 World Cup encounter between the two sides, sent Indian skipper Virat Kohli packing for 57 runs.

Afridi delivered a slow bouncer and Kohli was too early on his attempted pull, which sent the ball into the capable hands of keeper Muhammad Rizwan.

The wicket marked Rizwan's 101st catch in the short format of the game.



In his post-innings conversation, Afridi said that "it (taking early wickets) was always the plan".

"I practiced very hard at the nets," he added.

In the high-octane contest, which is currently underway, India have handed Pakistan a 152-run target.





