T20 World Cup: Twitter ecstatic as Pakistan break losing streak against India

Pakistani team celebrating at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. — ICC

Babar Azam-led Pakistani team thrashed Men in Blue in a one-sided match victory against India.



Babar (68) and wicket-keeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men In Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

Twitter has been an active place since the beginning of the much-awaited series. Cricket lovers were engaged in banters throughout the match.

However, with Pakistan's remarkable victory, Twitter was flooded with praise for the Men in Green.

Here are some of the reactions:



