T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Sohail Imran

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indias captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP

  • Squad which defeated India will play against New Zealand.
  • Pakistan to face New Zealand on Tuesday in Sharjah.
  • Men In Green take a break from practice today.

DUBAI: The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India would step on the ground tomorrow (Tuesday), sources told Geo News Monday.

Pakistan notched up their first-ever win against India in the T20 World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday, with an unbeaten 79 from Mohammad Rizwan, 68 from Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi's amazing three-wicket haul.

Today, taking a break from practice, the Pakistani players rested but kept themselves engaged in activities like swimming and gymming. The Men In Green also spent some time talking with each other.

Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander had earlier in the day said that his team has already put their momentous win over India "behind them" as they prepare to face New Zealand, just 48 hours after securing the first-ever victory over their neighbours.

Related items

"Obviously it was a brilliant performance by the team yesterday," said Philander of the 10-wicket rout in Dubai.

"I think it also comes on the back of some hard work in the last two and a half weeks. So the boys are in a good space."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had said he and his players were "proud" to have made history by beating India for the first time in a World Cup match.

"It is definitely a proud moment for me as well as for all my players that we have made history," Babar told AFP in an exclusive interview.

Speaking to the team shortly after the match had concluded, Babar had lauded his side but requested them not to be overexcited and complacent in the tournament.

“We must keep our team spirit intact, we need to move as a team in the tournament, and this is just the start,” the Pakistani captain had said.

Expected playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

