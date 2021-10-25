T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP

Squad which defeated India will play against New Zealand.

Pakistan to face New Zealand on Tuesday in Sharjah.

Men In Green take a break from practice today.

DUBAI: The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India would step on the ground tomorrow (Tuesday), sources told Geo News Monday.

Pakistan notched up their first-ever win against India in the T20 World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday, with an unbeaten 79 from Mohammad Rizwan, 68 from Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi's amazing three-wicket haul.

Today, taking a break from practice, the Pakistani players rested but kept themselves engaged in activities like swimming and gymming. The Men In Green also spent some time talking with each other.

Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander had earlier in the day said that his team has already put their momentous win over India "behind them" as they prepare to face New Zealand, just 48 hours after securing the first-ever victory over their neighbours.

"Obviously it was a brilliant performance by the team yesterday," said Philander of the 10-wicket rout in Dubai.



"I think it also comes on the back of some hard work in the last two and a half weeks. So the boys are in a good space."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had said he and his players were "proud" to have made history by beating India for the first time in a World Cup match.

"It is definitely a proud moment for me as well as for all my players that we have made history," Babar told AFP in an exclusive interview.

Speaking to the team shortly after the match had concluded, Babar had lauded his side but requested them not to be overexcited and complacent in the tournament.

“We must keep our team spirit intact, we need to move as a team in the tournament, and this is just the start,” the Pakistani captain had said.

Expected playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi