T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021 (left) and Afghanistan´s Mohammad Shahzad (left) and teammate Hazratullah Zazai run between the wickets during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 25, 2021. — Reuters/AFP
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021 (left) and Afghanistan´s Mohammad Shahzad (left) and teammate Hazratullah Zazai run between the wickets during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 25, 2021. — Reuters/AFP

  • PM Imran Khan terms Afghanistan's victory as "convincing win". 
  • PM Imran says Afghan team showed great strength, determination.
  • Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday applauded the Afghanistan cricket team for their 130-run victory against Scotland in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup.

The premier, taking to Twitter, wrote: "Congratulations to the Afghanistan cricket team on their convincing win against Scotland."

"Despite all the trials and tribulations their country is going through, the Afghan team showed great strength & determination to play and win," the prime minister added.

Chasing a daunting 191 for victory, Scotland were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs with five batters dismissed for ducks in Sharjah.

Mujeeb returned his best T20 figures of 5-20 and fellow spinner Rashid Khan claimed four wickets to hand Afghanistan their biggest victory margin in the game's shortest format.

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to their best total of 190-4 in the tournament after they elected to bat first.

Mujeeb remained the hero with his three wickets in one over, including two in successive deliveries, to decimate Scotland's top and middle order.

Scotland, who made the Super 12s of this event for the first time after they won all three matches in the qualifiers, could never recover after Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross fell without scoring, and the team crashed to their lowest T20 total.

After the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August, the cricket team briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued.

Afghanistan are only a second-tier 'associate nation' but their strength in T20 allowed them to qualify directly for the main group stage while full Test nations Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had to battle through the first round.

In June, PM Imran Khan had appreciated the Afghan cricket team for the progress they had made despite all challenges.

The premier’s remarks came during a Q&A with a delegation of Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF), which called on him at the PM Office.

To a question about the promotion of sports in Afghanistan, especially cricket, PM Imran Khan said that no country in the history of cricket but Afghanistan had achieved so much progress in a short period of time.

“The position at which Afghanistan stands at the moment in cricket was realised by other countries in 70 years,” he said.

During his maiden Kabul visit in November 2020, the prime minister had invited the Afghan cricket team to visit Pakistan.

He was also presented a signed bat by the Afghan cricketers.

In an interview with Al Jazeera earlier this month, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Azizullah Fazli had said the team was preparing for the T20 World Cup for the last two months, even after the group took over Kabul. 

"They said they support cricket and are fully behind the development of the game," he said, adding the Taliban had assured him there would be "no political interference" in cricket and other sports.

— Additional input from AFP

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
T20 World Cup: Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand tomorrow
T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's 'first-strike destroyer' of India

Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's 'first-strike destroyer' of India

Latest

view all