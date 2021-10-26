T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts in celebration after Pakistan vanquish New Zealand

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts in celebration after Pakistan vanquish New Zealand

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Pakistan´s players celebrate at the end of the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan´s players celebrate at the end of the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2021. — AFP

  • Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets with eight balls to spare.
  • Haris Rauf takes career-best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8.
  • PM Imran Khan, Opposition leaders, masses laud team's performance.

Pakistanis took to Twitter late Tuesday to celebrate the Men In Green's victory against New Zealand, which marked the Green Shirts' second straight win in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup.

Haris Rauf took a career-best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8 in their 20 overs, with Pakistan chasing down the target with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan came into after beating arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to congratulate the team for their splendid performance.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the victory proved that success lies in teamwork.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had a simple message of encouragement for the cricket team: "Keep making us proud."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also lauded the team's performance.

Here's how others reacted:

Boosted by their brilliant performance in the 10-wicket rout of arch-rivals India on Sunday, Rauf inspired the 2009 champions to victory in front of a boisterous Sharjah crowd mainly comprised of Pakistani expats.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both scored 27 for New Zealand, while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 25 off 26 balls as New Zealand were held to a below-par 134-8.

Veteran Shoaib Malik (27) and Asif Ali (26) came together with Pakistan wobbling at 87-5 and led the team to their target in 18.4 overs.

Pakistan had lost skipper Babar Azam to Tim Southee — bowled for nine in the sixth over — as the paceman took his 100th wicket in his 84th T20 international.

He is only the third bowler behind Bangladesh´s Shakib Al Hasan (117 in 92 T20Is) and Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga (107 in 84) to take 100 or more wickets in the format.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi trapped both Fakhar Zaman (11) and Mohammad Rizwan leg-before to leave Pakistan reeling at 69-4.

In between those two dismissals, Conway produced a brilliant diving catch at wide long-off to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez who attempted to lift spinner Mitchell Santner out of the ground.

When Imad Wasim fell for 11, Pakistan still needed 47 off 31 deliveries.

It was left to Asif — maligned for his continuous failures — to hit two sixes off Southee in the 17th over to bring down the target to 24 off the last three.

Malik reduced that to nine in two overs by hitting a four and a six off Santner.

Asif then smacked Boult for six before hitting the winning runs.

