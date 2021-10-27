T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 (left) and Second Test - New Zealand Practice - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 8, 2021 New Zealands Kane Williamson during practice. — Reuters/File
Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 (left) and Second Test - New Zealand Practice - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 8, 2021 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice. — Reuters/File

  • India, New Zealand are placed on fourth and third on points table.
  • India, New Zealand will clash on October 31.
  • India rank second in ICC T20 rankings, while New Zealand rank fourth.

The India vs New Zealand clash will be really important for India and New Zealand as both sides will want to open their account in the T20 World Cup, after losing their opening clashes against Pakistan. 

The Men In Blue and Kiwis, who are in Group 2 with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland, are currently placed on number four and three at the points table, respectively.

Pakistan, who have impressively beaten both teams consecutively and proven to be the better side in the group, are on the top of the points table, having secured four points at a net run rate of 0.738.

Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets and New Zealand by 5 wickets when it locked horns with the two sides on Sunday and Tuesday. 

Undoubtedly, Pakistan, India, and New Zealand are the stronger teams in the group, as they rank third, second, and fourth in the ICC T20 rankings, respectively, while Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia, are way below at number seven, 12, and 16.

If India, New Zealand and Pakistan beat all low-ranked teams in the rest of their fixtures, then the team winning the New Zealand vs India match will join Pakistan in the semi-finals, making the match between the two sides a potential do-or-die clash. 

Here are some of the scenarios and their resulting implications, in case Pakistan, New Zealand and India all beat the other lowly ranked stories in the group. 

India beats New Zealand

If India beats New Zealand in their clash on October 31 and also defeat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia later on, the Men in Blue will end up with eight points, while the Kiwis will secure six points.

In this scenario, India will join Pakistan in the semi-finals.

New Zealand beats India

In case New Zealand beats India in their clash on October 31 — and they also defeat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in the subsequent matches, the Black Caps will end up with eight points, while the Men In Blue will have only six points.

In this scenario, the Kiwis will join Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Head-to-head in T20Is

A look at the statistics tells us that the Kane Williamson-led side has an edge over India, as they have won eight out of the last 16 T20Is that took place between the two sides. India have won six, while two matches were tied.

T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides

