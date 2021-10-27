T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides

Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 (left) and Second Test - New Zealand Practice - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 8, 2021 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice. — Reuters/File

India, New Zealand are placed on fourth and third on points table.

India, New Zealand will clash on October 31.

India rank second in ICC T20 rankings, while New Zealand rank fourth.

The India vs New Zealand clash will be really important for India and New Zealand as both sides will want to open their account in the T20 World Cup, after losing their opening clashes against Pakistan.

The Men In Blue and Kiwis, who are in Group 2 with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland, are currently placed on number four and three at the points table, respectively.

Pakistan, who have impressively beaten both teams consecutively and proven to be the better side in the group, are on the top of the points table, having secured four points at a net run rate of 0.738.

Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets and New Zealand by 5 wickets when it locked horns with the two sides on Sunday and Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan, India, and New Zealand are the stronger teams in the group, as they rank third, second, and fourth in the ICC T20 rankings, respectively, while Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia, are way below at number seven, 12, and 16.

If India, New Zealand and Pakistan beat all low-ranked teams in the rest of their fixtures, then the team winning the New Zealand vs India match will join Pakistan in the semi-finals, making the match between the two sides a potential do-or-die clash.

Here are some of the scenarios and their resulting implications, in case Pakistan, New Zealand and India all beat the other lowly ranked stories in the group.

India beats New Zealand

If India beats New Zealand in their clash on October 31 and also defeat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia later on, the Men in Blue will end up with eight points, while the Kiwis will secure six points.

In this scenario, India will join Pakistan in the semi-finals.

New Zealand beats India

In case New Zealand beats India in their clash on October 31 — and they also defeat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in the subsequent matches, the Black Caps will end up with eight points, while the Men In Blue will have only six points.

In this scenario, the Kiwis will join Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Head-to-head in T20Is

A look at the statistics tells us that the Kane Williamson-led side has an edge over India, as they have won eight out of the last 16 T20Is that took place between the two sides. India have won six, while two matches were tied.